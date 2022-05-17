Arsenal offered surprise signing of World Cup winner

Arsenal have reportedly been offered a surprise potential transfer deal for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti ahead of the summer.

The France international has been out of favour at Barcelona for some time now, with injuries and a loss of form derailing his career at the Nou Camp.

Still, Umtiti was at one point one of the finest centre-backs in Europe, helping Barca to several trophies and also winning the World Cup with the French national team in 2018.

According to the Daily Star, Umtiti is now being offered to Arsenal, in what could end up being a decent move for the Gunners if they decide to go ahead with it.

Umtiti would perhaps be a decent low-cost option to come in as an experienced squad player for Mikel Arteta’s side, even if he’s no longer someone who’d be likely to command a regular starting spot.

Arsenal may also be facing doubts over William Saliba’s future this summer, according to the Daily Star, so bringing in Umtiti as cover could be a good move if the youngster does decide to move on.