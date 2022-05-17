Sponsors appear to have confirmed Todd Boehly Chelsea takeover has been successful

Chelsea may finally have new owners, if a tweet from sponsors Trivago is anything to go by.

In a slightly surprising turn of events, it seems this big news is being leaked by another company associated with Chelsea, following reports from BBC Sport and others that the Todd Boehly takeover was facing complications.

See below for Trivago’s tweet, which has caused a bit of a stir on social media…

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government earlier this year due to his connections with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

This put Chelsea’s immediate future in some doubt, but it now looks like the Blues are about to be under new owners.

Boehly was reported by the BBC to have agreed terms on a £4.25bn takeover, but there were concerns in the government about certain aspects of the deal.

We’re now awaiting something more official, but it’s interesting to see Trivago welcoming Boehly to the club.