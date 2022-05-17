Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham are set to make two of their loan signings permanent, with €80million set to be invested in deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero.

Spurs signed both players on loan this season, and it’s fair to say they’ve worked out as hugely impressive signings for the north London side, with Romero proving a rock-solid addition in defence since joining last summer, while Kulusevski has added quality and creativity to Antonio Conte’s midfield since arriving in January.

Tottenham fans will now be pleased to hear Romano’s update on the duo, with the club seemingly set to sign both players permanently for what looks a bargain €80m…

Tottenham will sign both Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero on a permanent deal. Spurs will invest around €80m total fee for two players who are considered key part of the project for present and future. ??? #THFC Antonio Conte's also very happy with Romero and Kulusevski. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

This looks like outstanding business by THFC, and it will surely make Conte very happy as he may still need some winning over about the project at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Italian tactician is used to working with the very best players in the world, so will surely continue to be demanding in terms of transfers, as he has been at his previous clubs.

This, however, sends a strong signal about Spurs’ intent and would represent a very strong start to the summer.