Staveley actions hint Newcastle have two deals already done

A long season has finally come to a close for Newcastle United, one that started with Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley and has finished with Eddie Howe and the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund. The PIF is led by Amanda Staveley, who has been arguably the most visible of their new owners and on Monday night, may have hinted at two deals on the way for the Magpies.

Newcastle United finished their season at St. James’ Park with a raucous atmosphere and a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Following the match the players went on a lap of honour to celebrate staying up and thank the fans for their support. Something that Staveley was heavily involved in.

The #NUFC owners on the pitch to hug and congratulate the players at FT. St James’ Park is in full on party mode. pic.twitter.com/u6zadO5vfP — Andy Sixsmith (@SixsmithTV) May 16, 2022

As the Chronicle Live pointed out, Staveley was handing out hugs and congratulations to the players on the pitch after the match, but two particular details may have revealed Newcastle’s intentions for the coming season. Staveley sought out Matt Targett and Sean Longstaff to ensure they were feeling the love and enjoying themselves on a big night for the Toon Army.

Targett is on loan at Newcastle and Staveley’s actions might be a sign that they are planning on executing the permanent buy option on his deal, while Longstaff is currently in contract negotiations with the club. With his deal expiring this summer, Newcastle will be keen to tie Longstaff down as a matter of urgency.