Team News: Liverpool switch almost entire team for Southampton clash

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not held back with the rotations against Southampton. With a four point deficit to Manchester City, Liverpool will likely feel that a win is a necessity to give them any hope of the Premier League title.

No fewer than nine changes have been made to the side that faced Chelsea on Saturday evening in the FA Cup final. Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate are the only players to keep their place. Although Liverpool fans will be keen to ensure that their stars are fit for the Champions League final a week on Saturday, it may well be a concern to see that neither Virgil van Dijk nor Mohamed Salah made the bench for the match.

Much of the Liverpool team looked exhausted in extra time against Chelsea, but van Dijk and Salah came off with what looked like knocks and their absence will only increase the doubts about their fitness.

Southampton meanwhile have made four changes from their 4-0 defeat to Brentford, with Nathan Tella, Lyanco, Jack Stephens and Mohamed Elyounoussi coming into the Saints side.

 

