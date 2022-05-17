Video: Joel Matip puts Liverpool in front with bizarre goal against Southampton

Liverpool have got as far as they can in every cup competition this season and they’re on the verge of taking the Premier League to the final day too. After going a goal behind after 13 minutes, Liverpool have responded with goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp elected to go for a heavily rotated side for their fixture with Southampton, making nine changes to the team that faced Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final. He may well have been fearing the worst when Nathan Redmond gave Southampton the lead early.

Liverpool responded well though, with Minamino finishing off a well-worked move starting at the feet of Joe Gomez and converted by the Japanese after a lovely touch from Diogo Jota. Gomez would then limp off on the stroke of half-time in another piece of worrying injury news.

Away from thoughts about the Champions League final however, Klopp and his travelling army of Reds will at least be satisfied with the match itself. Liverpool continued to dominate the ball and went about their work in a relaxed fashion, eventually getting the goal in bizarre circumstances.

It appears that Kyle Walker-Peters attempted clearing header comes off the head of Matip from close range, looping into the far corner. A win will take Liverpool within a point of Manchester City, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side will have to win their final match against Aston Villa to guarantee the title.

 

