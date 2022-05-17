Video: Minamino levels for Liverpool with rasping drive

Liverpool were facing the concession of the Premier League title early on in their vital tie with Southampton – but only for 14 minutes. Jurgen Klopp’s rotated side have got themselves back into the match and now have the victory back within reach.

Southampton went ahead early on through Nathan Redmond’s excellent run and finish after just 13 minutes. After making nine changes to the line-up which went all the way to penalties, some might have started to question the wisdom of such heavy rotation.

It didn’t take them long to get back into it though. Before the half hour mark, Liverpool managed to level things up a well-worked goal, finishing with Takumi Minamino’s effort at the near post.

? Minamino hammers Liverpool level!! ? Title race, back on ?#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/u68pxt1ku4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022

LEVEL! Takumi Minamino scores his 3rd goal this season for Liverpool. ? @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/jUHDHuVZeK — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 17, 2022

That goal will have been a relief for Klopp, in the knowledge that a defeat or a draw would make their already slim title hopes minuscule. With no Mohamed Salah on the bench either, breaking down Southampton could be a much more difficult task.