Video: Nathan Redmond damages Liverpool title hopes with brilliant curler

Liverpool fans have been lamenting the fact that their team has an almost impossible job on the final day of the season, hoping that Manchester City slip up against Aston Villa. Yet if they fail to do their homework against Southampton, it would all be futile anyway.

Should Liverpool pick up a point, it would be all but over too, as an eight goal swing to occur by virtue of a victory and a City defeat anyway. In reality, only a win will do for Jurgen Klopp. The German manager has made nine changes to the side that beat Chelsea in the F.A Cup final and has gone for fresh legs to try and combat Southampton’s intense style.

??????? ????? ?????????! ?? Liverpool are behind at St Mary's and Jurgen Klopp is furious on the sidelines!! ?#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/ROKcC4jtbQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2022

What a goal from Nathan Redmond! Southampton take a 1-0 lead over Liverpool. If this score holds, Manchester City will win the Premier League title. #SOULIV ? @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/18jxrlBLys — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 17, 2022

If they are to get the win however, they will have to do it the hard way. After just 13 minutes, Nathan Redmond cut in on his right and let loose a curling effort into the top corner and beyond Alisson. Even if it did take a slight deflection off James Milner’s leg.

Liverpool now have to mount a comeback in the knowledge that defeat will seal the fate of the title. Something which will suit Southampton’s counter-attack well.