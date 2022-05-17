West Ham duo on verge of leaving the club

West Ham United reportedly look close to selling two defenders this summer, with Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku not in David Moyes’ plans.

According to ExWHUemployee, these departures look set to go through at the end of the season, with new signings already in mind to come in as replacements.

With Diop and Masuaku on the way out of the London Stadium, we could reportedly see Man City’s Nathan Ake and AZ Alkmaar’s Owen Wijndal targeted to come in in defence.

That would surely be good business by West Ham, who could do with upgrading their defence a little after a promising season ended on a bit of a low.

The Hammers looked a serious shout to finish fourth at one point, and also made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but ultimately fell short.

Replacing the unconvincing Diop and Masuaku with Ake and Wijndal, they could be in a much better position next season.