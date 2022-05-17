Worrying update on Spurs midfielder’s future set to see £54m player train alone

It is no secret that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte does not view midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as part of his long-term plans.

The French midfielder, who joined the Lilywhites from Lyon three years ago in a deal worth a whopping £54m, has struggled to recapture the form that saw him become the club’s most expensive player.

Failure to force his way into the Londoners’ first team saw Conte sanction a loan move back to his old club during the January transfer window.

Speaking to Foot Mercato at the time about Ndombele and Romain Faivre’s recruitment, Lyon manager Peter Bosz said: “What I can say is that since the two are in the group, they adapted very quickly to our game. For Tanguy, it was easier because he already knew Lyon. I’m very happy.”

However, despite being familiar with Lyon’s set-up, the 25-year-old has once again failed to impress and according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Ligue 1 side is expected to decline signing him on a permanent basis.

Expected to return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, Conte is now set to plunge the midfielder into isolation where he will train alone until his long-term future is resolved.

