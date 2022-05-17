Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has named Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as someone who could be an ideal signing for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Morocco international has struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge, but previously looked a world class talent whilst working under Ten Hag at Ajax.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Ziyech this summer, but Van Basten has suggested it could be worth Ten Hag trying to link up with him again in his new job at Man Utd.

We’re not sure Red Devils fans would support that move, with Ziyech struggling to establish himself in the Premier League, with superior options surely out there.

It’s also not too often we see rivals selling to each other, even if Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have both swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford in the last decade.

Discussing possible transfer targets for Ten Hag, Van Basten told Ziggo Sport’s show Rondo, as translated by the Metro: “What comes to my mind now is that I think Ziyech who already plays in England could be a very good footballer at Manchester United for Erik.”

Another Chelsea player who could be on United’s radar under Ten Hag is N’Golo Kante, according to a surprise recent report from the Daily Mirror.