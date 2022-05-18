(Photo) £50m Newcastle United target spotted wearing Toon shirt

Newcastle United are reaping the rewards of some great January transfer business.

Although the likes of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Matt Targett appear to be good signings, the new arrival that has stood out most has been midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes.

The midfielder, who was signed from Lyon earlier this year, has hit the ground running and has already become a St James’ Park fan-favourite.

Scoring five goals of his own and adding another assist, the Brazilian box-to-box midfielder has been a revelation under manager Eddie Howe.

Following what has been an incredible move, Guimaraes has not been shy in admitting that he wants his employers to raid his former club for a second player – attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Understood to be valued at around £50m, the Brazil international won’t come cheap but following some recent photographs captured by eagle-eyed fans, it could be that the Magpies are already working behind the scenes on a deal to reunite Guimaraes with Paqueta.

