Ajax star Antony has hinted he could follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United this summer in a video message to the departing manager.

According to UOL, Manchester United are in talks to sign Ajax winger Antony, and he may have added fuel to the rumours of him following his current manager to England.

The Brazilian sent a video message to Ten Hag, who will be leaving Ajax at the end of the season, and the 22-year-old was full of praise for the Dutchman.

“I want to wish you all the best at your new club. I also want to thank you for everything you taught me. I am thankful all the opportunities and learning every day,” said Antony, as relayed by Metro.

The young winger has flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax, which has led to the inevitable interest from European clubs such as Manchester United. With the Premier League club reportedly in talks to sign the Brazilian, Antony finished his message with a few words which could back up these rumours.

“Know that I will always stand with you if you need me,” added Antony.

The end of the message may be interpreted as a ‘come and get me’ plea from Antony, who insists if the Dutch manager needs him, he will be there. Ten Hag could target some of his former players as he knows the ability they have and can trust them to suit the system he plans to implement at Manchester United.