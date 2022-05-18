Alan Shearer has slammed Granit Xhaka for his calling out of Arsenal teammates.

Xhaka was left furious with the Gunners’ performance against Newcastle United on Monday when they lost 2-0.

The defeat was a costly one, with Mikel Arteta’s men giving up their advantage in the race for a top four spot.

Tottenham now have control of fourth, and they can wrap up Champions League football with a win on the final day.

It was a very disappointing performance from Arsenal at St James’ Park, and it could have been many more than two goals from the hosts.

After the game, Xhaka said that some players should ‘stay at home’ if they are not going to perform.

But Match of the Day pundit Shearer was not impressed with the midfielder’s comments.

Shearer told Premier League Productions, as per HITC: “One thing that isn’t acceptable is for anyone in football to say is ‘the other team worked harder than us’.

“That’s free. Everyone can work hard. You shouldn’t be in that kit if you don’t work hard, that’s a given. And that was the case for Arsenal and the other night against Tottenham. Out-thought and out-fought.

“I understand why the emotions will be anger and will be hurt. But I don’t like what Granit Xhaka said in terms of the youngsters. ‘If you can’t handle it, then don’t come. Or sit on the bench’.

“He wasn’t exactly brilliant because he was poor as well, so he had to hold his hands up, so he wasn’t good enough, not just the youngsters.

“So, that was slightly disappointing to hear from an experienced player.”

Arsenal must now win on the final day and hope Tottenham drop points against already relegated Norwich City.

Otherwise, it will be Europa League football for the Gunners, despite leading the Champions League charge for so long.