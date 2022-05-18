UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he has ‘no problem’ with Real Madrid,

Ceferin and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have not seen eye-to-eye over recent months.

Perez started up the Super League project, which proposed to take some of the biggest clubs in European football away from UEFA competition.

UEFA’s response was an angry one, and the project was shelved, at least for now.

The arguments are still ongoing behind the scenes, despite the fact UEFA are to reshape the Champions League to appease bigger clubs.

In the meantime, Real Madrid have reached the Champions League final, where they will face Liverpool.

Los Blancos are looking to land their 14th Champions League title, and Ceferin believes their presence in the final proves the lack of corruption at UEFA, at least on the pitch.

“I have no problems with Real Madrid, of course. I have no contact with the club’s management at the moment, but Real Madrid’s presence in the Champions League final is proof of how clean UEFA competitions are,” he said, as cited by Marca.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the men’s and women’s finals. No one has interfered to the contrary.”

Speaking about the Super League, Ceferin added: “The time will come when these things will be cleared up, but they will certainly not be on the pitch.”