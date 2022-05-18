Liverpool and Manchester United have both reportedly made approaches over the potential transfer of Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazil international has impressed in the Eredivisie and in the Champions League, so it’s not too surprising to see big names tracking him this summer.

According to UOL, Liverpool and Man Utd are leading the race for Antony’s signature, with Newcastle also approaching the player, though he’d prefer to move to Anfield or Old Trafford.

It would be exciting to see Antony in the Premier League, and it would also have been some statement by Newcastle’s wealthy new owners if they could have lured this big talent to St James’ Park.

Where next for Antony amid Liverpool & Man United transfer interest?

Antony has a big decision to make now – does he follow Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to United to continue his development under a manager who knows and trusts him, or does he opt for Champions League football and a more realistic chance of silverware with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Another factor could be playing time, with United surely likely to make the 22-year-old a key part of their first XI due to the poor form of players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and even Jadon Sancho.

Jesse Lingard is also about to be out of contract, so it’s clear why Antony would surely go straight into Ten Hag’s team at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, by contrast, have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in those wide areas, so Antony might end up having to settle for a place on the bench more often.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this saga plays out in the weeks and months ahead.