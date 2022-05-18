Man arrested following shocking Billy Sharp assault during playoff pitch invasion

A man has reportedly been arrested following some ugly scenes at the end of yesterday’s Championship playoff semi-final second leg clash between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Billy Sharp was seen being assaulted by a fan during the post-match pitch invasion, with the supporter charging into Sharp and knocking him over with a headbutt.

According to BBC Sport, an arrest has now been made, so it’s encouraging to see that action looks set to be taken against this unacceptable behaviour.

Nottingham Forest are through to the playoff final after winning last night’s penalty shoot-out, but there is no excuse for any fans to attack opposition players like this.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said in a statement: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

Meanwhile, Forest are also quoted in the BBC’s report as saying the fan would be banned for life after this shocking behaviour.

They said: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at The City Ground.

“The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

“The club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.”

Pitch invasions are so often great moments to witness at the end of big games, but the stupid behaviour of individuals like this surely risk them being allowed in the future, which would be a real loss for the game and for the vast majority of fans who manage to control themselves.