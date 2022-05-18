Arsenal advised to sign “Arteta type of player” as Gunners legend expects first-teamer to leave

Arsenal have been advised to seal the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to solve their issues up front.

The Gunners have been in direct contact with Jesus’ agent over a summer move, as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his CaughtOffside column, and it certainly makes sense to try to bring in a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal also have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah coming towards the ends of their contracts this summer, and at this point it perhaps seems unlikely there’s much chance of them staying.

Romano recently revealed in another of his reports that Nketiah wants to stay at Arsenal and there have been efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas, however, has told CaughtOffside he thinks Nketiah will surely leave the Emirates Stadium in order to play more.

Who could Arsenal sign to replace Nketiah?

Thomas listed some big names he’d like to see at Arsenal this summer, naming Man City forward Jesus as the best option due to how he’d fit in with Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

“Gabriel Jesus looks an Arteta type of player. He can play across the front line and perform numerous roles with strong performances and will work for the team,” Thomas said.

“At Manchester City he is not always allowed to express himself to be a main number 9, so hopefully a move to Arsenal will be good for both parties.”

He added: “I am a massive fan of Joao Felix but with no Champions league football I think that will be a massive ask. There is Dybala who is a free agent, so that could be an interesting option, as well as Tammy Abraham & Darwin Nunez.

“All of the players mentioned would be good additions and would help make the squad competitive. Nketiah has shown that he can put in some good performances at this level but I still do not think he will get enough game time at Arsenal next season, so his time may be at an end.”