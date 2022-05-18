Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Cody Gakpo has spoken about his future amid transfer links to the Premier League.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, after an impressive season for PSV. With seven goals in Europe and 12 goals in the league, his performances have turned the heads of clubs around the continent.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Manchester United have been showing an interest in the forward, and he’s now spoken out on his future in the Netherlands.

“Anything can happen this summer. I will now calmly compare all the options and see what is best for me. Staying another year is also an option. It would be a shame if I went somewhere where I wouldn’t get a job at all and I could miss the World Cup. I’ll keep that in mind,” said Gakpo, speaking to De Telegraaf.

Despite not ruling out staying in Holland, Gakpo has hinted a move is a real possibility. Of course, Gakpo has to consider the upcoming World Cup, and a lack of game time could hinder his chances of starting for his country.

Can Gakpo become a regular at Manchester United or Arsenal in the immediate future?

Manchester United’s wide men have struggled for consistency this season. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho have all gone through lengthy spells of poor form, so there’s no reason Gakpo can’t come in and rival them for their shirts.

Arsenal could be a little more difficult for Gakpo, due to the attacking threat they currently possess. Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have all had positive seasons despite their age, and Gakpo might struggle to break into the starting eleven in the near future.