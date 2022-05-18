“All that could go wrong has gone wrong” – Arsenal legend bemoans “abysmal” Gunners collapse

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has bemoaned the Gunners’ collapse as they now look set to miss out on the top four.

Back-to-back defeats for Mikel Arteta’s side against Tottenham and Newcastle United have all but ended the club’s hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

It now requires a massive stroke of luck for Arsenal on the final day of the season, with Arteta’s side needing to beat Everton, who are fighting for their lives just above the relegation zone, whilst also hoping for an unlikely win for Norwich City over Spurs.

Arsenal hero Thomas is certainly disappointed with how it’s played out, describing the performance at Newcastle in particular as “abysmal”.

“All that could go wrong has gone wrong,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “The decisions didn’t go the way we needed against Tottenham and the performance was well below par. Spurs didn’t have to be great to win the game and now they’re in pole position to finish fourth.

“Following an abysmal performance against Newcastle, Arsenal now have a 1% chance of qualifying for the Champions league next season.

“They need to win against Everton, but it’s not going to be easy against a team who are still fighting for their lives.

“And I don’t exactly hold out much hope that a bottom-placed Norwich team can pull off an unexpected win against Spurs.

“Still, all it takes in football is a 1% chance, so let’s just get the job done and hope for a massive favour.”