Arsenal look set to rival Liverpool for the in-demand Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek.

Despite being only 19-years-old, Hlozek has made over 100 appearances for Sparta Prague and made his debut at the age of 16. 34 goals for the Czech club has led to him attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Liverpool have been showing an interest in the forward, as they eye up a replacement for the outgoing Divock Origi, who looks set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in the talented forward, and Fichajes lists Arsenal as another interested party. However, they also face stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Bayer Leverkusen, who are all keeping tabs on the Czech international.

Liverpool or Arsenal?

Arsenal are set to lose Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette this summer, with their contracts expiring, so Mikel Arteta is likely to prioritise a striker in the upcoming window.

Although Liverpool could lose Origi, after signing Luis Diaz in the summer, they do have adequate numbers in forward positions. However, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp could be planning for a future without their two star forwards.