Arsenal have made a transfer enquiry for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

Arsenal look set to be in the market for a striker this summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both out of contract in June. Mikel Arteta could be looking to increase his squad depth ahead of next season, with Arsenal set to be playing in Europe.

According to ABC, Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona forward Depay, as they look to boost their forward line this summer. Depay hasn’t spent too long at Barcelona, but he could be leaving the club in the coming months.

Depay’s versatility could be key for Arsenal.

Xavi Hernandez brought in Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in January, so Depay faces stiff competition for a starting spot at Barcelona.

The Dutchman’s versatility could be attractive to Arteta, with the 28-year-old able to operate anywhere across the front line. Although Arsenal need a striker more than any other position, having extra numbers out wide can only benefit the team.

Being able to rotate the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli will be vital, especially with the congested fixture list that comes with playing European football.