Big names still in Arsenal’s sights as top four failure won’t affect transfer plans

Arsenal will reportedly still make significant signings this summer and aim to strengthen their squad even if they miss out on Champions League football.

The Gunners are in a pretty desperate situation ahead of the final day of the Premier League season, with Tottenham now the major favourites to finish in fourth place, following back-to-back defeats for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Still, it seems Arsenal are still planning to make major investments this summer, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans in their sights, according to the Telegraph.

This news will come as a relief to Arsenal fans, with this squad clearly just not quite good enough to go the distance and get into the top four, despite coming close.

In the end, it looks like allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January without making signings to replace him was a major error, leaving Arteta short of the depth he needed in this competitive top four battle.

If AFC can get big names like Jesus and Tielemans in, that would surely be a big boost for the north Londoners as they look to try to improve next season.