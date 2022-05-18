Barcelona are said to have agreed a deal with Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Blaugrana are hoping to improve their squad significantly this summer, but without spending huge amounts of money.

Financially, Barca are not in a brilliant position, and they will likely need to spend smartly ahead of next season.

According to Goal, Leeds will not negotiate over Raphinha until after this season, with bigger fish to fry in the short term.

The Whites are battling against the drop in the Premier League and have a difficult job to climb to safety.

But according to the same report, Barca have now agreed personal terms with Raphinha ahead of the summer.

And if that is true, it is likely because the Spanish club intend to activate the winger’s release clause.

MORE: Barcelona could miss out on transfer amid swap deal

According to Goal, Raphinha has a £21million release clause, and should Barca activate that clause, Leeds won’t be able to stand in the winger’s way.

Raphinha is said to want a move away from Elland Road for bigger and better things, and Barcelona could well fit the bill.