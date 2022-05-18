Barcelona and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade.

Trindade has become a regular in the Fluminense side, despite being only 20-years-old. After coming through the ranks at the Brazilian side, Trindade made his debut in 2020, and has since appeared 34 times for the club.

According to Brazilian outlet NETFLU, Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in Trindade, who usually operates as a defensive midfielder. Liverpool have dealt with Fluminense before, signing goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga in 2020, so could hold an advantage over Barcelona.

Liverpool or Barcelona?

Liverpool have a wealth of talent coming through their ranks, with the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot progressing into first-team players in recent years. However, both players are more advanced than Trindade, so bringing in a midfielder as a long-term replacement for Fabinho could be a smart move from Jurgen Klopp.

However, a move to Barcelona could see more first-team opportunities, with Xavi Hernandez often preferring younger players. Gavi and Pedri are two of the names that stand out, as the duo have become regulars in the Barcelona side.

With Sergio Busquets reaching the latter stages of his career, Trindade could come in and develop underneath the Spaniard until he decides to move on.