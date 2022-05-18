It may end as a six-year association with Chelsea for Marcos Alonso as the left-back aims to return to Spain this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Barcelona are waiting in the wings for the Real Madrid academy graduate.

With Ben Chilwell sidelined with a serious knee injury for the most of this season, Alonso has been a mainstay in the Blues’ defensive line, starting 37 of his 45 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this term.

Romano reports that discussions between Barcelona and Alonso are ‘well advanced’, reiterating that the Spain international wants to return to his homeland at the earlier opportunity. A deal will not be that simple though…

It’s added that with Alonso still contracted until the summer of 2023, Barcelona completing a swoop for the left-back will depend on Alonso’s price tag, and Chelsea are yet to make their decision.

Discussions between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are well advanced. He only wants to go back to Spain as soon as possible. ?? #FCB Alonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. https://t.co/SBjzJEqTZF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022

Alonso has made 211 appearances for the Blues since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, enduring a relatively mixed spell, though one that has yielded several major honours as the full-back has been part of a title-winning team, and groups that have lifted the Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup.

The Spaniard has produced some big goals over his years with the west London outfit, but has also been left the villain on numerous occasions due to his defensive shortcomings. At 31 years of age, some Barcelona fans may question a swoop for Alonso.