Barcelona appear to have accepted that academy graduate Oscar Mingueza will not a play role next season as they’ve set their valuation for the defender, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet suggest that Mingueza, who has faded out of the first-team picture with just nine appearances in the second-half of the season, is not in the club’s plans for the 2022/23 season and with the youngster’s contract expiring next summer, Barcelona are working towards a sale.

Mingueza broke into the senior squad last season and made 39 outings in his debut campaign, is expected to be a casualty as the Camp Nou outfit look to accomodate eight new signings.

The 23-year-old, who debuted for the Spanish national team last summer, can feature at either centre-back or right-back and has made a total of 65 appearances for the club in his first two seasons as a senior squad member.

Mundo Deportivo report that a fee of between €5 and €10m will secure the services of Mingueza and reiterate that the club have no plans to extend the ace’s stay.

Mingueza started to be phased out of the team after Xavi replaced Ronaldo Koeman and whilst he’s shown plenty of promise, if there are no plans to extend the defender’s contract, then ultimately it will be seen as more viable for the club to cash in on the ace.

It’s added that Hertha Berlin are keen on Mingueza, with the Bundesliga side first showing an interest back in the January transfer window, the same period in which the Spaniard rejected an offer to join Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Mingueza has a market in Germany. In the winter window, Hertha Belín was already interested and the player manages a new proposal from a Bundesliga club. They value his youth and his physical ability. The best positioned in January, however, was the Girondins de Bordeaux who put on the table a specific offer that the player rejected.

Mingueza has also been touted as a makeweight in the potential coup of Ruben Neves for Barcelona in recent days, he may not be at starter level for the Blaugrana yet, but it looks like he’s not short of top-flight options across Europe.