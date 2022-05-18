Sheffield United favourite Billy Sharp has issued a statement after he was attacked on Tuesday night.

Sharp was the victim of a ruthless attack from a Nottingham Forest fan after Tuesday’s playoff semi-final at the City Ground.

Sheffield United came back from two goals down to level the tie, but they went on to lose on penalties, with three penalties missed.

After the game, Forest fans rushed the pitch, as is tradition in play-off semi-final second legs at this point, and the vast majority did so in good spirits to celebrate their side’s success.

Sharp did not feature in the clash, but he was stood on the sidelines as the penalties drew to a close.

And after the game, one Forest fan decided to headbutt Sharp ruthlessly, with the Sheffield United star looking the other way.

Thankfully, Sharp is okay, and he has now issued a statement, describing the perpetrator as a ‘mindless idiot’, while also taking time to congratulate Nottingham Forest for reaching the Wembley final.

You can see the statement in full below:

