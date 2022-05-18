Manchester United poised to hijack £25million transfer after Erik ten Hag request

Manchester United reportedly look set to try and hijack AC Milan’s £25million transfer deal for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The Netherlands Under-21 international’s discussions over a move to Milan are at an advanced stage, according to Football Insider, but Man Utd want to swoop for the player as well.

This follows Botman’s name coming up in a meeting between Erik ten Hag and key Red Devils figures in Amsterdam last week, according to the report.

It makes sense that Ten Hag would be a big fan of his fellow Dutchman, with Botman looking like a hugely impressive young player with a big future after shining in Ligue 1.

It’s also clear that United need to strengthen at the back this summer, following the poor performances of the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in recent times.

Botman the latest defensive target on Man Utd’s transfer wish list

It seems likely that new signings at the back will be a priority for Ten Hag as he prepares to take over at Old Trafford this summer.

After losing 4-0 to Brighton recently, United ensured they’d end the season with their highest ever goals conceded in the Premier League era, so Botman could be a hugely important addition to the squad.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is another name to be linked with the club by the Daily Mirror, while Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about their interest in Villarreal ace Pau Torres…

Manchester United are discussing Villarreal’s Pau Torres as one of 3/4 options for the new centre back. No proposal made yet, as it depends on Erik ten Hag decision and Man Utd board changes. ??? #MUFC Chelsea are also monitoring Pau.

€55/60m release clause into his contract. pic.twitter.com/K3gItr1aoA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

Botman seems close to joining Milan, but if MUFC can hijack the move for a bargain £25million that could end up being great business, though Timber and Torres also look like fine alternatives as well.