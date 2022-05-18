Chelsea are reportedly making progress in negotiations over a potential transfer move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazil international looks like he could be allowed a move away from Madrid this summer, with the club happy with their other options in that area of the pitch, such as Eduardo Camavinga.

This could allow Chelsea to move in, according to Todo Fichajes, with the Blues described as making slow but steady progress in talks over signing Casemiro for a deal likely to cost around €50million.

There could be room for a signing like Casemiro at Stamford Bridge, with N’Golo Kante’s future looking slightly uncertain ahead of the summer.

Chelsea transfer plans to involve changes in midfield?

Casemiro could well be a solid replacement for Kante in that defensive midfield role, with the Frenchman not getting any younger and recently being linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mirror.

Declan Rice has also been linked with Chelsea by the Evening Standard and others, but one imagines Casemiro could be a much cheaper option, whilst still bringing plenty of quality and experience to Thomas Tuchel’s side.