Chelsea are being linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Hyrylainen.

The Blues are not currently permitted to make transfer deals due to a ban over the ownership situation at the club.

But it is expected the ban will be sharply lifted once Todd Boehly and his consortium complete their takeover.

According to The Sun, one of Chelsea’s first transfers once the ban is lifted could be Frankfurt youngster Hyrylainen.

The 17-year-old is yet to make it into the Frankfurt first team, and he has not been part of their Europa League final run.

But he has impressed at the club’s youth teams, and he is said to have attracted attention from Chelsea.

The report claims the Blues could chase a long-term deal for the midfielder as they look to build for the future.

Hyrylainen is a Finland under-19 international, and he is a defensive midfielder by trade.

MORE: Superagent claims Chelsea fans need more clarity over Abramovich

It will be interesting to see how much emphasis Chelsea put on youth signings under the new ownership group.

The youth strategy was the backbone of Chelsea’s model under Roman Abramovich, even if the majority were loaned out relentlessly before being sold.

And it will be interesting to see whether that model continues under Boehly’s group – and it likely will.