Chelsea are showing an interest in Frankfurt midfielder Luka Hyrylainen and could make an approach when their restrictions have been lifted.

The 17-year-old has just one year left on his contract and is a regular for Frankfurt’s youth team. His performances have attracted the interest of many clubs in Europe, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are among a host of European clubs to be showing an interest in the Finnish midfielder.

Hyrylainen usually operates as a central midfielder, and Chelsea could be looking to bring him in for the future, with multiple players at the club reaching the latter stages of their careers.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both now into their thirties, so signing a midfielder with a long-term plan in mind could be a smart option for Thomas Tuchel.

The 17-year-old isn’t likely to feature for Chelsea’s first-team anytime soon, but the London club aren’t afraid to fill their squad with young players for the future. Chelsea often have a host of players out on loan to develop, and they will eventually give them a first-team chance or sell them for a profit.