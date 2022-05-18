Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have joined a local gym as he looks to keep fit over the summer.

The Manchester United superstar is known for keeping himself at peak fitness, even at the age of 37.

Ronaldo is among the fittest players in the Premier League, but his first season as United hasn’t been what he would have envisaged.

The Portuguese star has scored 18 goals himself, but United will qualify for the Europa League at best.

That was not their aim heading into this season, but they will be hoping for better next season when Erik tan Hag will be in charge,

In the meantime, Ronaldo will be keeping fit over the summer after joining local gym Cpase health club in Knutsford, Cheshire.

Ronaldo is paying £255million to join the gym, according to The Telegraph.

It’s reported both Jordan Pickford and Brendan Rodgers are also members of the gym, which is mostly made up of the general public and local residents, in particular.