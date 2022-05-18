Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up one of their next big summer transfer targets after recently announcing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola is clearly eager for investment in his squad this summer, with a left-back now a priority, and the Daily Mail claim that £30million-rated Brighton star Marc Cucurella is one of the preferred candidates.

Cucurella has impressed as one of the finest young players in the Premier League since his move to Brighton from Getafe last summer, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him quickly earn himself an even bigger move.

The Mail state that his value has doubled in the space of a year, with Brighton now likely to ask for £30m for the Spain international.

It’s slightly surprising to see City going after a new left-back after the excellent form of Joao Cancelo this season, but the Mail suggest Guardiola wants a more orthodox left-sided player for that role.

Cucurella can also play out wide in midfield, so offers versatility if he does move to the Etihad Stadium.