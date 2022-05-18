Former Manchester United star Daley Blind has backed Erik ten Hag to succeed at Old Trafford.

Tan Hag is the chosen one to succeed Ralf Rangnick, who has struggled as interim boss following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Dutchman has impressed with Ajax, and he will be charged with leading a new project at Old Trafford.

Big changes are needed for United to get back to their best after a disappointing season which has seen them go backwards from last term.

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, no one has really succeeded, with Jose Mourinho coming closest.

But former Ajax and United star Blind is backing tan Hag to succeed.

“Erik ten Hag is a great guy,” Blind told Bij Andy in de Auto, via the Metro.

“It’s not an easy job, of course, but he doesn’t run away from it either. He takes up the challenge.

“I am quite confident in him at Manchester United but he needs the board behind him. At Ajax he had [Edwin] Van der Sar and [Marc] Overmars behind him whatever happened, also in bad times.

“I hope he gets the time there, he is one of the best managers around.”

Blind won the Europa League with United, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He was part of United’s most successful period since the departure of Ferguson, though, that doesn’t say an awful lot about the club’s recent efforts.

Tan Hag will be dreaming of bringing back the glory days at Old Trafford, but it could take some time and spending.