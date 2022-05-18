Dortmund are in talks with Chelsea over a potential deal to bring Ian Maatsen to Germany on a loan deal.

Maatsen has spent this current season on loan at Coventry City, where he was named their player of the season. The Dutch left-back has impressed in the Championship, but might not be ready to make the step up to Premier League football.

According to BILD, Dortmund are looking to bring in the 20-year-old on loan, and a move to Germany could be the right step for him in his development.

Is Dortmund the right move for the Chelsea defender?

Dortmund have been known to take a chance on younger players and give them first-team opportunities. Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham are just a few who have played regularly in the Bundesliga.

Although the Championship is a competitive, tough league, making the step up to Dortmund where he could be playing Champions League football and regularly in a top division could be the perfect chance for him to continue progressing.

However, we’ve seen over the years that being sent out on loan by Chelsea doesn’t always mean they are looking to develop you into one of their first-team players, and many have spent season after season at other clubs, before being sold.