West Ham and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis as he prepares to hold talks over his future.

With Watford relegated from the Premier League, it looks likely that Dennis could be one of their players to be on the move this summer, and it seems he’s not short of suitors in the top flight.

According to the Daily Mirror, West Ham and Newcastle are interested in the Nigeria international, who is set to meet Watford to discuss his future next week, with his club likely to ask for between £20-30million to let him go.

Dennis has scored ten goals in 33 Premier League games this season, and looks like he’d be a useful option at either the London Stadium or St James’ Park.

West Ham may have the edge in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature, as they’ll be able to offer European football next season. The Mirror add that the club board are keen to back manager David Moyes with funds to bolster his squad this summer.

Newcastle, however, have the finances to surely give Dennis very tempting money, as well as perhaps having the edge in being able to strike a deal with Watford.