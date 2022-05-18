“I’d be very surprised…” – Former Man United ace makes prediction about one player’s future under Ten Hag

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will surely want to work with a player of Marcus Rashford’s ability.

The England international hasn’t had the best season at Old Trafford, and Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that he was considering his future, via his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Now it seems Ten Hag has been discussing Rashford and other players at Man Utd whose futures are uncertain, according to Romano in his update earlier this week.

There are also question-marks about Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly, but former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick expects Rashford will be part of Ten Hag’s first-team plans.

“I’d be very surprised if Ten Hag didn’t want to work with a player of Marcus Rashford’s obvious ability,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He had a really indifferent season this year, Ralf Rangnick hasn’t played him much and often seemed to make him the last option coming off the bench.

“But he’s come through the academy and he’s someone you want to see doing well. Up until now he has done very well. It’s a tricky one, but I perceive Ten Hag as wanting to work with a talent like Rashford, and backing himself to get the best out of him.

“Still, if they decide to sell, then I think he’s someone who could bring in a lot of money and who wouldn’t be short of suitors, with his age and what he’s achieved.”

Chadwick praised Wan-Bissaka’s defensive qualities, but admitted he could see him being moved on due to his shortcomings in attack.

“Wan-Bissaka, I honestly think he’s one of the best one-v-one defenders in the Premier League when he’s on his game, but he’s maybe not got that ability going forward, certainly compared to the top clubs. You look at what Liverpool and Man City’s full-backs, what they offer going forward, maybe it is time for Wan-Bissaka to move on,” Chadwick said.

“I think there’d be a lot of clubs who would be ready to sign a defender of that quality. You look at how he did at Crystal Palace, and somewhere like that it’s a different game really, you’re defending a lot more. At United, he’ll have more possession and be expected to get forward and show an end-product.”

On Bailly’s future, he added: “Bailly’s another talented defender, but I think it says a lot that he’s never been picked consistently by any of the recent managers, whether that’s Rangnick, Solskjaer, or Jose Mourinho. He’s never made the place in the team is own, so maybe that means whatever he’s doing in training isn’t quite enough.

“He’s one I’d certainly expect to move on, and maybe Wan-Bissaka as well. But I’d expect Rashford to stay, I’d be surprised if Ten Hag didn’t want to work with him. But it’s a fast-moving industry, so if good offers come in then the club might have to think about that.