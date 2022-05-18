Manchester United urged to “definitely” seal transfer of “hugely gifted” star despite one issue

Manchester United have been urged to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Netherlands international is a player attracting a lot of interest at the moment, with Man Utd’s incoming new manager Erik ten Hag keen on being reunited with his former Ajax player at Old Trafford, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Romano has explained, however, that De Jong’s preference seems to be to play in the Champions League, which could rule out the Red Devils.

Man Utd told they should seal De Jong transfer anyway

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former United player Luke Chadwick says he still feels it’s definitely worth going for De Jong anyway.

The pundit is a big fan of the 25-year-old and doesn’t think his uncertainty over joining United would bring about similar issues to those we’ve seen with Paul Pogba in his time at Old Trafford.

“I definitely think the club should go for someone like De Jong. United need new options in the middle of the pitch, and he’s a hugely gifted player,” Chadwick said.

“We’re not privy to his situation or everything that’s being said behind closed doors, but it does seem like every Ajax player past and present is being linked with United since Ten Hag got the job.

“I’m sure those Dutch players in that incredible team that Ten Hag built at Ajax would relish the opportunity to work with him again. I’m sure someone like De Jong would at least want the opportunity to speak to the club. He fits the profile, he’s a completely different character to Pogba in terms of how he conducts himself off the pitch.

“In my eyes, looking at the player, but not knowing the entire situation, admittedly, I think United should go for him. I think he should be considered because of what he did at Ajax under Ten Hag previously.”