Arsenal given further boost after talks over £40-50million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly still in the running to seal the transfer of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus despite Champions League qualification now looking highly unlikely for them.

The Gunners now need a miracle on the final day of the Premier League season, with back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Newcastle all but ending their hopes of finishing fourth.

But it seems that might not hurt their chances of signing City forward Jesus this summer, with the Sun claiming a move to the Emirates Stadium is still not being ruled out.

This is a welcome boost for Arsenal, who have already held positive talks over a £40-50million move for Jesus, according to the Sun.

Having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, it’s surely essential to land someone like Jesus this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled for goals, and Jesus has a fine scoring record at the Etihad Stadium, despite largely being a squad player in Pep Guardiola’s side in recent years.

Arsenal fans will hope their side can turn things around this weekend, but even if they don’t it seems they can still expect a busy summer, according to the Telegraph.