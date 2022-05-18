Newcastle United have reportedly intensified negotiations over a potential transfer move for Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale.

The Wales international will be a free agent this summer after a long and successful career at the Bernabeu, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

According to Todo Fichajes, Bale is keen on a return to the Premier League, and Newcastle look to be establishing themselves as a serious option for the former Tottenham man.

Bale looks like he still has something to offer at the highest level, even if he’s fallen out of favour with Real in recent times.

Still, just last season Bale showed plenty of quality in a loan spell back at Spurs, and he could be ideal to help kick-start this new era at St James’ Park.

According to Todo Fichajes, Newcastle are stepping up their efforts to sign the 32-year-old by intensifying negotiations with his agent, and they seem to be the most attractive option for him.

The report adds, however, that MLS side Inter Miami may also be in for Bale, so this won’t necessarily be straightforward for Newcastle to get done.