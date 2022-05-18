Arsenal on alert for potential transfer of midfielder with uncertain future

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs on alert for the potential transfer of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

The Germany international has been a star player for Pep Guardiola’s City side down the years, but Fabrizio Romano now says there’s uncertainty over his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

See the tweet below as Romano claims talks are ongoing between the City board and Gundogan’s representatives, with there apparently being a serious chance he could leave the club, with Arsenal mentioned alongside Barcelona and some unnamed Bundesliga clubs as suitors for the 31-year-old former Borussia Dortmund ace…

Talks ongoing between Gündo?an agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal – just about his future with serious chances to leave the club. ? #MCFC His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. pic.twitter.com/IQxH3XH1CH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will know Gundogan well from his time on Guardiola’s staff, so it could be a good move for the pair to link up again in north London.

The Gunners could certainly do with signings in midfield this summer, with Gundogan likely to be a major upgrade on players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that area of the pitch.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has also been linked with Arsenal by Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, so it will be interesting to see what option the club go for in that position.