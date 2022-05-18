Lazio showing an interest in Liverpool forward

Lazio
Lazio are showing an interest in Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino.

Minamino has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Salzburg in 2020. A loan move to Southampton was an attempt to give the Japanese international some game time, and allow him to try and settle into English football.

However, the 27-year-old has failed to regularly break into Liverpool’s first team, and he could be on his way out in the summer. According to Calcio Mercato, Lazio could make a move for Minamino in the next few months, as they look to offer him a way out of Liverpool.

Why hasn’t it worked out at Liverpool for Minamino?

Minamino undoubtedly has the talent, as Liverpool’s scouts rarely pick up a player who isn’t capable of performing at the top level, but it just hasn’t worked out for him on Merseyside.

Taking a step down to Southampton also didn’t work for Minamino, but there’s no reason he can’t continue his development in another league. The Premier League is a physical league and players from abroad can often struggle to adapt, so hopefully, for Minamino he can get a move to a club like Lazio and being to express himself again.

