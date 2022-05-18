Lazio are showing an interest in Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino.

Minamino has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Salzburg in 2020. A loan move to Southampton was an attempt to give the Japanese international some game time, and allow him to try and settle into English football.

However, the 27-year-old has failed to regularly break into Liverpool’s first team, and he could be on his way out in the summer. According to Calcio Mercato, Lazio could make a move for Minamino in the next few months, as they look to offer him a way out of Liverpool.

Why hasn’t it worked out at Liverpool for Minamino?

Minamino undoubtedly has the talent, as Liverpool’s scouts rarely pick up a player who isn’t capable of performing at the top level, but it just hasn’t worked out for him on Merseyside.

Taking a step down to Southampton also didn’t work for Minamino, but there’s no reason he can’t continue his development in another league. The Premier League is a physical league and players from abroad can often struggle to adapt, so hopefully, for Minamino he can get a move to a club like Lazio and being to express himself again.