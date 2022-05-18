Chelsea could miss out on major transfer as Champions League giants line up swap deal

Chelsea could reportedly miss out on a potential transfer swoop for Robert Lewandowski, with Barcelona aiming to sign him in a swap deal involving Memphis Depay.

The Blues have endured a frustrating season after the struggles of last summer’s big signing Romelu Lukaku, so the addition of a world class goal-scorer like Lewandowski would be a dream move for the club.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker has been linked with Chelsea by the Guardian, but Barcelona may have a trick up their sleeve to gain an advantage in this transfer saga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are ready to try offering Depay to Bayern in a bid to convince them to sell their star player.

Lewandowski would be hard for Bayern to replace, but Depay is a big talent on his day and would surely soften the blow of his departure.

The Netherlands international hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at the Nou Camp, but previously shone at Lyon, whilst long being a key player for his country.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can come up with anything as a response.