Video: Jamie Carragher raves about underrated Liverpool star’s performance vs Southampton

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has raved about the performance of Roberto Firmino as he came in to the team for yesterday’s 2-1 win away to Southampton.

The Brazil international hasn’t been as much of a regular for the Reds this season, and has generally been a slightly underrated player in the Jurgen Klopp era, given the success of other big names like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

Still, Carragher is a huge fan of Firmino and believes he’s up there with the very best players to form a key part of Klopp’s best sides.

See below for the pundit analysing his contribution to Liverpool against Southampton and in general…

Firmino was originally signed while Brendan Rodgers was Liverpool manager, but there’s no doubt he’s enjoyed his best form under Klopp.

Many LFC fans will surely agree with this love-in from Carra.

