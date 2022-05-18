Liverpool have received an injury boost ahead of the upcoming Champions League final.

Joe Gomez hobbled off at half-time in Liverpool’s recent Premier League game against Southampton. The English defender appeared to be in a lot of pain, but his injury may not keep him out for too long.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are confident that Gomez will be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of May.

Although not a regular starter for Liverpool, Gomez can offer cover in multiple positions due to his versatility. Gomez has operated at right-back at times, covering for Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as in his more comfortable position of central defender.

Jurgen Klopp was a little worried about Gomez following the Southampton game but was unable to give a verdict on the severity of his injury. “I hope we were lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much. He got a real shock to the system in the foot. But he’s sitting in the dressing room and when I spoke to him he was in a good mood,” said Klopp, as reported by The Athletic.

Luckily for Liverpool, Gomez should be fine for the Champions League, as Liverpool look to win their third trophy of the season. This weekend’s Premier League fixture against Wolves may come too soon for Gomez, so they will be hoping Alexander-Arnold stays fit in the upcoming training sessions.