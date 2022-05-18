Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson admits he doesn’t enjoy watching Manchester City

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits he doesn’t like watching Manchester City and that most of his team-mates don’t follow their games very often.

Henderson’s focus will now be on Liverpool winning their final game of the season at home to Wolves, whilst hoping for an unlikely City slip-up against Aston Villa in their final fixture.

With Liverpool winning 2-1 away to Southampton last night, there’s still a chance of them being crowned champions on the final day of the season.

Obviously Henderson and co. won’t be able to play and watch City’s game at the same time, but in general he says he doesn’t enjoy watching Pep Guardiola’s side anyway…

"The way they play it's never nice to watch so I put the kids channels on or something!" ? Jordan Henderson admits he doesn't enjoy watching Manchester City play… pic.twitter.com/pkwLJsyKW5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2022

This is clearly not a dig from Henderson, but merely the England international explaining that it’s not pleasant to see how dominant City are on the ball.

The two teams share a fairly friendly rivalry overall, with there clearly being a great deal of mutual respect between them.