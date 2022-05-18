Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed his desire to strike a permanent transfer deal for on-loan winger Ademola Lookman.

The 24-year-old has had a decent spell with the Foxes since arriving on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer, with an impressive return of eight goals and one assist in all competitions.

Leicester would surely do well to keep a talent like that in their squad, and Rodgers has confirmed he’d love the chance to keep working with the Nigeria international.

“He is a young player I really like and he has done very well in his time here,” Rodgers was quoted by the Daily Mail, who add that it would likely cost Leicester £14million to sign Lookman permanently.

“We will discuss that over the coming weeks and if it’s possible I’d love to be able to do something because I think there is still growth in him.

“We just have to wait and see from a financial perspective if that’s something we can do. He gives us real healthy competition and challenges [Harvey] Barnes in that left-sided position because that’s where he’s at his best. He is the type of player that of course I’d like to have.”

LCFC supporters would surely see that as a bargain for a player who still has his peak years ahead of him, and who should only keep improving once he’s more settled and experienced in the Premier League.

Lookman has previously had spells with Everton and Fulham as well, but he finally seems to have found his feet at the King Power Stadium.