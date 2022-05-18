Manchester City have joined the race for Kalvin Phillips, as he looks set to reject a move to Manchester United.

Phillips’ future has been subject to heavy speculation over the past few months, especially with Leeds battling to stay in the Premier League. If the Yorkshire club do get relegated, some of Leeds’ better players, Phillips included, could be looking for a move to stay in the top division.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United have been keeping close tabs on Phillips, but their Manchester rivals are looking to beat them in the race to secure his signature.

The report also states that Phillips has made it clear he will not join Manchester United, due to his respect for Leeds, as the two clubs hold a bitter rivalry. Pep Guardiola sees Phillips as a replacement for Fernandinho, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

During his time at Leeds and particularly with England, Phillips has shown that he’s comfortable playing at a high intensity and enjoys having the ball at his feet. The 26-year-old will never shy away and is always looking to receive the ball from the defence, so it’s clear to see why Guardiola is showing an interest in him.