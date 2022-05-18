Manchester United have completed talks to bring Mitchell van der Gaag to the club as assistant to Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United appointed Ten Hag recently with a view to him joining the club at the end of the season. After successfully winning the league with Ajax, the Dutch manager will now come to the Premier League, and he’s managed to secure his first target.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have completed talks to bring Van der Gaag to the club. Ten Hag worked with his Dutch compatriot this season and there was no doubt he wanted to bring his right-hand man to the Premier League with him.

The Athletic have also reported that Steve McClaren is set to follow Van der Gaag in joining the Manchester club, but that deal is yet to be completed.

Behind every great manager is a team of coaches who all buy into the same ideas, and the Dutch duo are no different. Ten Hag has a specific philosophy which has worked wonders in Holland, but it remains to be seen whether the system will translate into the Premier League.

The 52-year-old has shown he can adapt the way he plays, especially when approaching European games. The Dutch league is undoubtedly not on the same level as the likes of the Premier League and La Liga, but Ajax have battled in the Champions League against some of the greats on the continent.